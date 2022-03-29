PTI govt has ruined the country economically, says Shahbaz

Shehbaz Sharif, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, blasted the PTI government for causing significant damage to the state.

Addressing the demonstrators in the federal capital, he stated that during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s four-year administration, public problems have accumulated.

This government has allowed inflation to run wild, depriving the people of basic necessities.

Asif Ali Zardari says Shehbaz Sharif would become Prime Minister soon. He claimed that the Punjab hospital lacked drugs and other fundamental necessities.

This administration has devastated both the state and national economies.

He emphasized that small provinces must be given their fair share.

“Bye Bye Imran,” Bilawal declares, adding that the final week of “Selected” PM has begun.

Shahbaz Sharif introduced the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the lower house, making him the third prime minister in Pakistan’s history to face it.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that the combined opposition is battling PM Imran democratically.

He criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan over a foreign plot against his leadership, stating he would back Imran Khan if the ‘threat letter’ was genuine.

“If this is true, I would stand by Imran Khan,” he stated, adding that the premier must “reveal the international conspirators.”

The PML-N president praised the BAP leader for joining the opposition to strengthen it.

He added that the unified opposition currently has the support of four BAP lawmakers.