Opposition is united; Imran to go home: Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement President Fazlur Rehman has stated that the opposition is united.

“No foreign force can concoct a conspiracy against the country,” he stated in his speech to marchers in the federal capital.

He emphasized that the Supreme Court should take Imran Khan’s anti-judiciary statements into account.

Our aim is to strengthen state organs, he added, adding that Imran Khan is in the grasp of the opposition and that his administration will fall short.

He proclaimed the end of the opposition march with special prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity.

Fazl stated yesterday that the Islamic mujahideen have arrived on the battlefield.

He went on to say, “The United States has left such operatives in the Islamic world.” America’s agenda will never be realized. Islamic countries will remain Islamic. Foreign aid is being utilized to deceive the next generation.

I have blocked the world agenda, and the number of our madrassas is growing.”

“It was US policy to weaken Pakistan.”

“We waged a battle of national security, and Imran Khan was forced on the country as part of an international scheme to severely destroy the national economy.”

According to Fazlur Rehman, Imran Khan has stated that he will not leave anyone, but no one will leave him. According to the JUI leader, Imran Khan sold Kashmir and was talking about Kashmiri rights.