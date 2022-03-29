Crucial to acknowledge all segments of the economy: Arif Alvi

It is imperative that the entire economy be acknowledged and supported in order to establish an inclusive, self-assured, and proud society, President Arif Alvi stated. FPCCI’s 9th Annual Achievement Awards ceremony was the perfect setting for him to share his thoughts. Alvi asked businesses to help support the government’s efforts to promote women entrepreneurs and the female workforce; to digitalize the economy for transparency and openness; to revive sick industrial units and to set up new industries; to replace the informal economy with the documented and formal economy, and to support the government’s efforts to promote women’s economic participation.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, said that we are fully cognizant of the fact that Pakistan has successfully endured one of the most devastating and economically overwhelming pandemics of the history of mankind; and, it is important to acknowledge the performance of those companies and organizations that have played their significant role in keeping the economy going; and, continued to generate employment & pay taxes as well. The FPCCI president stated that the Achievement Awards of FPCCI are aimed at appreciating all the major sectors, segments, and strata of the national economy; and, it would be the utmost priority of his tenure, as President FPCCI, to help resolve the chronic issues of the business community for the good of future generations.

The president posthumously awarded FPCCI’s Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary business leader Late Tariq Sayeed for his lifelong service and accomplishments in trade politics; and, for nurturing a whole generation of business leaders. His award was received by his son Mr. Khurram Tariq Sayeed.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, immediate past President of FPCCI, received the Special Performance Award to acknowledge his services and take bold policy positions for the collective welfare of the business, industry, and trade community of Pakistan during his tenure in the year 2021. Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, immediate past Senior Vice President of FPCCI, also received the Special Performance Award for his productive and accomplished role in forging solidarity among the business community; and keeping effective coordination and liaison with various ministries and departments.

President of Pakistan conferred FPCCI’s Pride of Pakistan Awards to Pak-Arab Refinery; Reliance Petrochem; Zakir Khan & Bros; Haji Muhammad Rice Mills and Shan Foods. Achievement Awards were presented in Gold, Silver & Bronze categories to the top-performing companies; coupled with awards for social welfare and healthcare categories to encourage social entrepreneurship, corporate social responsibility, and healthcare service providers to the masses free of cost.