Russian asset freeze reaches CHF5.75b in Switzerland

The Swiss authorities have so far frozen some CHF5.75 billion ($6.2 billion) of sanctioned Russian oligarch assets, with the total expected to rise as the European Union announces further measures.

According to swissinfo the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), the government department responsible for handling sanctions has announced the figure. The total of blocked assets includes properties in tourist regions, but Seco declined to give any details of affected individuals.

Erwin Bollinger, head of Seco’s Bilateral Economic Relations department, said the assets have been frozen but not confiscated as there is no legal basis to take away ownership rights. This means in effect that the money and property cannot be transferred, sold or used as collateral for loans. Seco is working with cantons to identify Russian owned properties in land registries. The department is also searching for sanctioned assets, such as art or gold bullion, stored in Swiss free ports.

The Swiss Bankers Association has estimated that Swiss vaults hold up to CHF200 billion in Russian assets External link but did not say how much of this amount is subject to sanctions. At first, Switzerland refused to freeze assets when Russia invaded Ukraine, saying this would impair its neutrality. But the government was forced to change its mind External link following concerted pressure both within Switzerland and from abroad. At present, Switzerland applies sanctions to 874 individuals and 62 corporate entities. This number is likely to increase with the EU planning further sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called on Switzerland to seize sanctioned Russian assets that are frozen in Swiss bank vaults. Morawiecki made this demand during a visit from Swiss President Ignazio Cassis a week ago.

“The assets of Russian oligarchs in Switzerland must be confiscated. I call on the President to see to it that Switzerland tackles this topic decisively,” Morawiecki said at a press conference following talks between the leaders of both countries.