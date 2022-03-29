Businesses asked to focus on trade with Azerbaijan

Parliamentary Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division Ghazala Saifi on Monday called upon the local business community for focusing on promoting trade and exports with Azerbaijan to capitalize on the available business opportunities in its market.

She stated this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). She said the private sector of Azerbaijan had shown great interest in many Pakistani products including rice, pharmaceuticals, marble and granite and others.

Ghazala Saifi was of the view that the commercial counsellors in Pakistani foreign missions should be appointed in consultation with the business community and they should focus on identifying new opportunities for promoting Pakistan’s trade and exports in foreign countries.

She proposed that the private sector should consider setting up display centres in foreign countries to show the export potential of Pakistani products that would help in boosting exports. She assured that she would take up the highlighted issues of the business community with relevant authorities for redress. Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the high taxes and duties on imports of industrial machinery, plants, equipment and parts were causes of high production cost and creating hurdles in promoting industrialization. He urged the government to reduce such taxes and duties in the upcoming budget to reduce production cost and boost manufacturing activities.

He said Pakistan had great potential to enhance exports of many products including marble and granite, pharmaceuticals, rice, IT products and services for which close cooperation and support of the government was important. Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI urged the government for facilitating plantation of palm oil trees on the coastal belt and more olive trees in the country to meet the needs of local market.

He also urged the government to encourage indigenous production of import substitutions to reduce import bill and reduce the production cost. Hamayun Kabir, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Asher Hafeez, Ashfaq Hussain Chatha, Saeed Ahmed Bhatti, Neelam Khalid and others also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various issues that needed urgent attention of the government.