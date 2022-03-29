MoU signed between PIA and QCCI

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) here on Monday. The MoU was signed by Bilal Afzal, District Manager, PIA and Fida Hussain Dashti, President, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Quetta Balochistan. As per Memorandum of Understanding, members of QCCI would receive a 15pc discount on national flights while 10pc on the international flights. Fida Hussain Dashti, President, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Quetta, on the occasion said that the creation of travel facilities for the trader community would further increase trade activities. He said that Panjgur should also be included in the list along with the Quetta-Turbat flight. “Restoration of Quetta-Jeddah flight is yet another matter of urgency,” he further recalled.













