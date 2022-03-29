KSA to develop technologies to limit risk to planet, says energy minister

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) was not looking for funding from any country to help it with its energy transition plan. The energy minister said the KSA will develop more technologies at home to limit the risk to the planet. “The future of the world and society lies not in us waiting for someone else to build the things we should use, but for us to build them ourselves,” he added. The Kingdom is training hundreds of Saudis to lead its nuclear program, he added. The Prince was speaking at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2022, or GEC, that began on Sunday in Riyadh amid a boom for startups in the region that is attracting venture capital funds and angel investors. The event focuses on ways to make it easier for entrepreneurs to start and scale a business. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s first CEO Marc Randolph, and a successful star cast of serial businessmen spoke on the first day of the event.













