Empowering hundreds of Afghani women by exhibiting their artistic skills

Artisan Links is a socially responsible, fair trade business featuring products that contribute to a sustainable future. It is the only guaranteed member of the World Fair Trade Organisation (WFTO) in Pakistan, each product is intricately designed by their team of women-only artisans, comprising of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and local artisans existing in the country.

Artisan Links has taken this craft global by collaborating with leading fashion house – Chloé, among others.

Since its inception in Pakistan, Artisan Links’s motto has been to empower women in marginalized communities by helping them gain economic security and encouraging them to exploit their artistic expertise. By translating traditional embroidery techniques into contemporary designs, they have developed exquisite hand embroidered apparel, home furnishings, gifts, accessories and more. Artisan Links believes in the importance of cultural preservation, hence keeping alive the intricate embroidery techniques – Kandahari, Pukta-Dozi, Tarshumar, Zangeera-Dozi and Graph-Dozi, in their pieces.

Artisan Links remains the only organization that continues to work with Afghan women both in Pakistan and border regions of Afghanistan since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. The organisation firmly believes in giving the impacted women work instead of one-off donations in order to provide them with continued financial independence and support.

“We are committed to making sure that we train, help in product development and market products made by these incredible women, playing a humble part in providing an income source for women who in most cases are the only source of income for their family. It is an honour for our work to be seen across some of the worlds most coveted runways and shelves.” stated Tahira Afridi Director of Artisan Links on the issue.

Artisan link is an official social enterprise partner for MADE51, a global brand created by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, which connects refugee artisans with local social enterprises to design, make and market home décor and accessories across the world. Chloé – a French luxury brand known for ethical craftsmanship and free-spirited femininity, is engaging refugee women to produce components that are incorporated into their products. Starting with their ’22 Spring/Summer collection, the Chloé x MADE51 collaboration is incorporating craftsmanship of Afghan refugee women into Chloé’s accessories range, including their iconic Marcie and Woodie handbags.

This collaboration is a massive feat that put the artistic talents of these women to be showcased to the world and is a great stepping stone in welcoming further collaborations from across the world. Artisan Links has provided employment, recognition and financial stability to the uber talented Afghani women, putting them on the map in hopes of a better future for them.

Their products have also been exhibited at the various museum shops like the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco, Western Australian Museum, Queensland Museum, Victoria Museum, Peabody Essex Museum, Field Museum stores, Palmer Museum of Art, Baltimore Museum of Art, Hammond Museum and British Museum. Before the pandemic Artisan Links were exhibiting at NEW York International Gift show, Dallas Gift Show, Import Shop Berlin, Santa Fe International Folk Art Market. Through MADE51 these products have been showcased at Ambiente, Frankfurt and Maison de Objet as well.

Artisan Links was officially registered in 2017 in Peshawar, Pakistan but traces its roots back to a 1985 development project started by the Danish Committee for Aid to Afghan Refugees. Over the course of 30 plus years, the initiative evolved from a sewing project for Afghan refugees, into an NGO working with both Afghan refugees in Pakistan and marginalised women in Afghanistan and finally into the Fair Trade Pakistani business it is today.