Muhammad Iqbal’s Khudi celebrated at Alhamra

An important meeting was held in Alhamra Committee Room to review the preparations of Iqbal’s “KHUDI” celebrations on Monday at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall. The meeting was presided by Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar. The government is celebrating this year as the year of “Iqbal” to introduce the new generation to Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir said that in this regard, Iqbal’s poetry, thoughts, and ideas would be introduced to the new generation during the two-day celebrations from 21st to 22nd April 2022. Different literary seminars, poetry readings, exhibitions, theatres and singing competitions on Iqbal’s poetry and dress shows and quizzes would be organised. Deputy Secretary Information Naveed Anjum, Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Director Majlis Tarqi Adab Mansoor Afaq, Director Punjab Arts Council Abrar, and representatives of all other organizations were attending the meeting. The Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the purpose of celebrating the year of Iqbal at Alhamra Arts Council to harmonize the new generation with the thinking and ideology of Allama Iqbal.













