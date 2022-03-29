West Indies to play three rescheduled ODIs against Pakistan in June

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Monday that the West Indies will play three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi in June after the matches were postponed by the pandemic last year. “Rawalpindi will host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies at the Pindi Stadium from June 8-12,” the PCB said. The West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on June 5 for the One-day Internationals. The ODIs were part of the West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in December 2021. But after five Covid-19 cases were reported on the West Indies side, the matches were postponed. West Indies had to leave the tour after playing three T20Is last year. “Now the West Indies have also agreed to play three T20Is in early 2023, the schedule of which will be announced in due course,” the PCB concluded.

Series schedule:

June 8 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

June 10 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

June 12 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi