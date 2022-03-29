Ramey wins Dominican PGA title with late birdie binge

MIAMI: A run of four consecutive birdies starting at the 13th hole sparked rookie Chad Ramey to his first US PGA title on Sunday at the Corales Puntacana Championship. The 29-year-old American, making only his 16th tour start, fired a five-under-par 67 to finish 72 holes on 17-under 271 at the Dominican Republic resort. That was enough for Ramey, making only his 16th US PGA start, to grab a one-stroke victory over countrymen Alex Smalley, who shot 65, and Ben Martin, who failed in a bid for a wire-to-wire triumph. “It’ll give me a lot of confidence,” Ramey said of his victory. “I’ve always had the self-belief I can get it done and I proved it today.” Ramey, ranked 203rd, was coming off his best PGA finish three weeks ago with a share of fifth at the Puerto Rico Open but had missed the cut in seven of his past nine starts. Most of the world’s top golfers are at the WGC Match Play Championship in Texas this week, leaving the best of the rest to compete for a title in the Caribbean.













