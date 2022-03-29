Basketball player Prince fined $15000 for obscene gesture

NEW YORK: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Sunday for making an obscene gesture on court, the league announced. The incident took place at the end of the third quarter of Minnesota’s 116-95 home victory over Dallas on Friday. Prince joined the T-Wolves in the off-season in a deal with Cleveland for Spanish guard Ricky Rubio and is averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds a game in 63 games this season for Minnesota. The 28-year-old American forward is in his sixth NBA campaign with stints at Atlanta and Brooklyn as well as Cleveland and Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 43-32 and rank seventh in the Western Conference, one game behind sixth-place Denver for the final guaranteed West playoff berth.













