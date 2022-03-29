Saba Qamar wishes success for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s showbiz A-lister Saba Qamar is the latest celebrity to come in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the current situation.

Turning to micro-blogging application Twitter, actor Saba Qamar shared her word in support of PM Imran over the ‘no-confidence motion’, “This is not about one person, this is about Pakistan,” she wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

“May Allah (SWT) bless our Prime Minister Imran Khan with success. Ameen.”

Another celeb to join Saba Qamar was ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani’ actor Ahmed Ali Butt, who reminded the audience of the ‘work done by Imran Khan in the health and education sector’. In the Instagram story shared by the celeb, he noted, “Finally green passport & our great armed forces got the respect it deserves. Finally, we have rising economy & independent foreign policy.”

“He delivered even before coming to politics & government.” Furthermore, naming him ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’, Butt hoped that PM Imran Khan ‘gets to complete his term and get next 5 years too’.

“It will be very unfortunate if he goes through these corrupt elements,” he concluded the message.

Earlier on weekend, leading film and TV actor-producer Humayun Saeed tweeted in support of the skipper as well. “Have been a fan of @ImranKhanPTI since he was a sportsman and still an admirer of his leadership,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site. “I wish and pray that he completes his tenure. May Allah bless him #AmarBilMaroof”

Veteran actor-host Samina Peerzada shared a tweet saying “Apnay Kaptaan ko Allah ki amaan mai diya,” to back the skipper. It is pertinent to mention, #BehindYouSkipper made it to the top trends as well on the micro-blogging site as a number of social media users including celebs shared thousands of tweets to support the leader.