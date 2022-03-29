Every day is Sunday: Dia

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The former beauty pageant queen is extremely active on social media, where she keeps on sharing glimpses and updates from her life with her fans and followers. Ever since she welcomed her baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi last year, she has been over the moon. Lately, her Instagram account is filled with pictures of her son. Fans swoon over the little one’s pictures and keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, yesterday, Dia once again took to the ‘gram and shared a picture of Avyaan. In the picture shared by Dia, baby Avyaan can be seen lying down on his tummy on the bed. He is dressed in adorable clothes featuring a shirt which had cartoons of dinosaurs printed on it, along with a pair of brown trousers. He looks quite happy and chirpy. Sharing the picture, Dia captioned it, “Every day is a Day with this one #SunsetKeDiVaNe”. As soon as she shared the picture, it was flooded with likes and comments. Many fans and friends from the film industry left red heart emojis as well.

Dia also took to her stories and shared a video featuring Avyaan, while she wrote the same caption as her aforementioned post. Dia welcomed her son Avyaan last year prematurely, after which she and Avyaan were in the hospital for a while. The actress had tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at her own house.