Sahir Ali Bagga all set to light up the stage in Sargodha

Pakistani singer, musician, and music director Sahir Ali Bagga is all set to perform in a live concert in the Sargodha district organised by the University of Sargodha.

The versatile singer, known for his melodious OSTs, popular Coke studio versions, and soothing film songs, will make a splash on stage with his musical performances at the Musical Night event at UoS.

The announcement came as the university’s official Facebook page released a video message from the musician of his arrival at Musical Night. The ‘Baazi’ hitmaker announced the date of the concert through his video message and also shared his happiness about it.

“I am really excited to perform at Sargodha University on 29th Of March 2022, See You There All,” he stated. According to a statement shared from the official social media handle of the University of Sargodha, it will be a musical night event that will be held on Tuesday, March 29 and all UOS students will be able to enjoy it.