Nadia Hussain defends ‘ignorant, elitist’ comments on new models

Nadia Hussain created quite a stir with her views on newer models on Ahsan Khan’s talk show Time Out with Ahsan Khan.

Nadia, one of the most recognisable faces in Pakistan’s fashion industry, attracted backlash for her comments on the models of today. When asked by Ahsan Khan which model Nadia liked most from her time, she named a few – including Zainab Qayyum and Vaneeza Ahmad – and called her time the best as models were “educated and had similar aspirations”.

Nadia went on to remark that newer models have “no class or personality”. She also objected to diversity in today’s fashion scene, particularly complaining about the height of models and their academic qualification. After Nadia’s statement started doing the rounds, model Sarah Zulfiqar called her out for what she called “ignorant and elitist” comments that “reeked of insecurity”. “Her statement reeks of insecurity and elitism,” wrote Sarah, sharing screenshots of Nadia’s comments from a report published. “People who are comfortable in their own backgrounds and know their worth really don’t act this like this. What is the point of being so ‘educated’ and receiving so much exposure when you haven’t actually learnt anything?”

On Friday, Nadia defended her comments in an Instagram post.