Miley’s plane makes emergency landing after being struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus and her loved ones are safe after a scary plane ride. The Grammy nominee was en route to Paraguay to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival as reports began to surface online about her flight. After landing, the “We Can’t Stop” singer took to Instagram early March 23 to explain what happened. “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” she wrote. “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Along with her message, Miley, 29, shared video of the storm taken from the plane, as well as a photo of the damage from the lightning strike. “Miley and her travel party are safe,” a rep for the Disney alum tells E! News. “She will perform, pending that the festival doesn’t get cancelled/postponed due to the flooding and inclement weather.”

After Miley shared the updated on social media, her Instagram comments were flooded with well-wishes from fans and friends, including designer Jeremy Scott who wrote, “THANK GOD YOU ALL ARE SAFE.”

Singer-songwriter Ilsey Juber also commented, “Omg so glad you guys are ok!” While a Miley fan wrote, “WE LOVE YOU MILEY IM SO HAPPY THAT EVERYONE IS OKAY.”

Hours before boarding the plane, Miley performed for fans in Bogotá, Colombia. “COLOMBIA! THANK YOU FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT!” Miley wrote on Instagram. “I LOVE YOU.”

In a follow-up post, Miley added, “I’LL NEVER FORGET YOU BOGOTA!”

At this time, the “Midnight Sky” artist is also still set to take the stage at Lollapalooza Brasil on March 26.