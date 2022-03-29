Gwen apologies to Blake Shelton for forgetting to wear her wedding ring

Gwen Stefani is just a girl that forgot to wear her wedding ring. During a March 24 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the “Hollaback Girl” singer, 52, issued an apology to her husband Blake Shelton, 45, after realising that she did not remember to put on her wedding ring.

“I forgot to wear my ring,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel while showing off the other rings on her hand. “It’s like the first time! I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to put it in the jewellery cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is.’ And then hello empty finger.”

“I’m so embarrassed!” she added. “I’m sorry, Blakey. I love my husband and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.”?

Gwen-mom to Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale-and the “God’s Country” singer first bonded when they appeared as coaches on the hit show, The Voice. At the time, Blake was splitting from his ex-wife Miranda Lambert and Gwen was going through a divorce with Gavin.

Blake told Billboard in 2016 that he and Gwen would check in on each via email every week, adding, “Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m wondering if she feels the same about me.”

From there, their love blossomed and the Voice coaches tied the knot in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

Last month, Gwen shared never-before-seen wedding footage of the newlyweds sharing a kiss with her youngest son Apollo at their wedding reception.

The video was paired with Blake’s song “We Can Reach the Stars,” which he read to the No Doubt singer on their wedding day as his vows.