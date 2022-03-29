Prince Jackson celebrates 5th anniversary with Molly

Prince Jackson has reached a major milestone with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang. The son of the late Michael Jackson took to Instagram on March 23 to mark his fifth anniversary with his love.

“5 years together,” Prince wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple from over the years. “Lots of trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts and all kinds of adventures in between. Love you babs.”

His famous family members also sent along sweet messages. “Congrats on 5,” Prince’s aunt La Toya Jackson wrote in the comments section. “Sending you guys much love!!!” His cousins TJ Jackson and Taryll Jackson, sons of Tito Jackson, posted heart emojis, too. While Prince has mostly kept his relationship with Molly private, he has shared a few rare photos of the duo on Instagram before. For instance, he posted snaps of them dressed up as Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s characters from Jungle Cruise for his Thriller Nights Halloween costume party, which benefits the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, in November, as well as a pic of them sharing a smooch on a dock in June. Over the years, he’s also captured them celebrating major moments, including college graduation, birthdays, trips and more.

“I’ve grown and learned so much with you and so lucky to be able to go on all our adventures together,” Prince wrote on Instagram for their fourth anniversary last year. “It’s so cool to see all the places we’ve been together and all the crazy stuff we do usually revolving around food. I love you baby happy 4 years.”

In addition, Prince and Molly have walked carpets together, including one for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala in 2019. But their favourite date nights are low-key. “She likes the beach,” Prince told People in 2018. “I like the movies!”

Prince told the magazine the two are “complementary in a way that we balance each other out,” and that Molly “encourages” him to “see things through a different light.” As he put it, “It helps us stay well-rounded.”