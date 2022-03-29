Bravo rebooting and recasting ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ for Season 14

Big changes are coming to the Big Apple. On March 23, Bravo announced that the network is rebooting and recasting The Real Housewives of New York City ahead of the show’s next season.

Bravo is now searching for a new and diverse group of friends to share their lives with the cameras for season 14 of the series. It’s unclear whether any of the season 13 ladies-Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer and first Black Housewife in RHONY history Eboni K Williams-will return amid the recasting.

Executive producer Andy Cohen told Variety, “You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.” Cohen added, “There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.” As for the possibility of having Eboni, the only non-white season 13 Housewife, return, he added, “We are interviewing multiple groups of friends. So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then of course they would be considered.”

But that’s not the only NYC news. Bravo is also going to cast a Real Housewives of New York City throwback series featuring some of the most beloved NYC Housewives from years past. No casting decisions have been made yet.

RHONY first premiered on March 4, 2008. The most recently aired season 13, which ended August 31, 2021, didn’t have a reunion for the first time ever.

Ramona and Luann most recently appeared on Peacock’s spin-off series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Former RHONY stars Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin are set to appear on the upcoming season two, which will take place at Dorinda’s infamous Berkshires house Blue Stone Manor.