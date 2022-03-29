Pawn sacrifice in a masterful move

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday won back his estranged ally PML-Q to support him on the no-confidence motion tabled against him by the joint opposition in the National Assembly.

Imran’s Special Assistant on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said the PML-Q leadership had assured its support to the premier on the no-trust move.

The PTI will support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as candidate for the post of Punjab chief minister, he announced on his official Twitter handle on Monday.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib confirmed that Buzdar had presented his resignation to the prime minister. Habib further said that PML-Q had decided to support the government in the no-confidence resolution submitted against PM Imran by the joint opposition.

PML-Q’s leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi also confirmed that the post had been accepted by Elahi. Elahi along with a dozen senior party leaders met with the prime minister at his residence in Bani Gala – after the Nation Assembly accepted a no-trust motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan – for the final round of talks choosing a side, says a news report.

After tough negotiations, the premier accepted their demand to sacrifice Buzdar in favour of PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The PML-Q leadership has expressed confidence in Prime Minister Imran and assured their support in the National Assembly on no-trust motion.

PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry also said in a tweet that all matters had been settled between PML-Q and the ruling party after Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi met PM Imran at his residence.

“PML-Q has expressed confidence in PM Imran’s leadership. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar submitted his resignation with the premier,” he added.

Terming the breakthrough a “first step towards success”, the senior ruling party leader confirmed that PM Imran has decided to nominate Elahi for the slot of Punjab CM.

Political pundits believe that Prime Minister Imran had turned tables on the opposition after accepting the demand of removal of Buzdar. Now, most likely the disgruntled group of the ruling party will support the prime minister on a no-trust motion against him. However, the situation will clear in a couple of days before the upcoming National Assembly session.

Earlier, a delegation of senior lawmakers submitted the no-trust motion against Buzdar to the Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The secretary confirmed that the motion had been submitted, adding that it would be presented to the assembly speaker according to the rules and regulations. “Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will take action on the no-confidence motion and requisition [notice] in accordance with the Constitution and the law,” he said.

The requisition notice was signed by PML-N leaders Rana Mashhood, Samiullah Khan, Mian Naseer, and others. An official handout issued by the provincial assembly stated that 127 lawmakers had signed the no-trust motion against Buzdar while 120 had signed the requisition notice.

“As per the Constitution, the signatures of 74 members are required to requisition the provincial assembly session,” Mashhood said in a video, adding that Buzdar can’t dissolve the assembly once the no-trust move is submitted.

Earlier in the day, the much-anticipated session of the lower house of parliament to deliberate on the no-confidence motion was adjourned till March 31 after opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif tabled the motion followed by the counting procedure to determine the number of lawmakers in favour.

The opposition, which has 162 members, filed the con-confidence motion on March 8. The motion, moved by 152 opposition members, said that Prime Minister Imran had lost the confidence of the house. The ruling coalition currently has the support of 179 members of the National Assembly.