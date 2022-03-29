Daily Times

Tuesday, March 29, 2022


Jessica Simpson throws Barbie birthday party for Birdie and Kim Kardashian’s children

Life in plastic? It’s fantastic, especially if you’re Jessica Simpson’s daughter Birdie Mae. For her youngest’s 3rd birthday March 19, the mogul threw Birdie a Barbie themed party with family and friends, including three VIP guests: Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West’s kids North West, 8; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2. At the extravaganza, the birthday girl wore a sleeveless dress with an ombré pink multi-layered tutu skirt. Meanwhile, her mom-married to Eric Johnson-sported a bubblegum pink mini dress, covered by a hot pink blazer. In this Barbie world, the two posed for photos in a life-size box. As for the guests, they dressed up in colourful tutus and accessories thanks to a Tutu Du Monde Style Station. They were treated to custom word bracelets from Little Words Project, got their hair styled at a braid bar and ate tutu-inspired cotton candy by Twister for Sugar. And it wouldn’t be a Barbie party without a Dreamhouse for Birdie, which Wham Bam Events planner Stephanie Terblance created with florals by xoxobloom and rainbow balloon arches by Balloons and Paper.

