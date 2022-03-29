BAP throws weight behind opposition

In a blow to the PTI government, BAP Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi Monday said his party would support the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We want the country to be handled in anew […] we want the issues to be resolved,” said the BAP leader, whose party has four MNAs, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The setback came only a day after Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan and Jamhoori Watan Party leader Shahzain Bugti parted ways with the government and supported the opposition, says a news report.

The government seems to be cornered, as after the JWP, BAP, and Cheema’s announcements, they appear to have lost six votes at a time when every vote counts.

However, BAP leader and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has not parted ways with the government and will vote against the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, Fazl, Shehbaz, Zardari, and Bilawal thanked Khalid Magsi for announcing his support for the no-trust motion.

“We will ensure Balochistan’s development,” the leaders vowed.

For his part, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal said the incumbent government had ignored Balochistan and did not pay attention to the province’s issues.

“Instead of paying attention to our issues, they made fun of us,” he said. Shehbaz said the government, which will be formed after PM Imran Khan’s ouster would focus on the development of Balochistan.

“We will cooperate with BAP to resolve the issues of Balochistan […] we are thankful that four of their four MNAs are supporting us.” Shehbaz asked PM Imran to prove his claim that foreign elements were conspiring to topple his government.

“I challenge [Imran Khan] to show the letter to the entire nation and parliament if he proves his claim that foreign power are working against national interest then I will stand by him,” he remarked.

Taking over the press conference, Zardari said the atmosphere of no-confidence motion was prevailing and the joint opposition would make sure that Shehbaz becomes the prime minister “soon”.

“Balochistan has been kind towards me; we will also try to bring a minister from Balochistan [in the Centre],” the ex-president said. Fazl said Imran Khan had become a “burden” on the “masters” who had “made” him prime minister.

“Imran Khan should cry over his failures; it was the US, Israel, and Europe’s mistake to impose him.” He said there was still space for dialogue with the PML-Q after it announced supporting the government on the no-trust motion in the lower house of the parliament. “Previously, PML-Q had 7 and BAP had 5 members in assembly… but now BAP has more lawmakers than the PML-Q,” he added without elaborating further.

Earlier in the day, the much-anticipated session of the lower house of parliament to deliberate on the no-confidence motion was adjourned till March 31 after opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif tabled the motion followed by the counting procedure to determine the number of lawmakers in favour. More than 155 lawmakers were in favour of tabling the motion against the premier.

The opposition, which has 162 members, filed the con-confidence motion on March 8. The motion, moved by 152 opposition members, said that Prime Minister Imran had lost the confidence of the house. The ruling coalition currently has the support of 179 members of the National Assembly.