Govt offers MQM another ministry to garner support

In a bid to garner the support of its allies, the PTI-led government has offered to give another ministry to the leadership of MQM-P, a private TV channel reported Monday. The reports said that the government is likely to offer the port and shipping ministry to MQM-P. They added that a government delegation met the leadership of MQM-P Monday evening to hold further discussions. During the meeting, the MQM presented its demands before the government, including the construction of permanent offices. Per TV channel report, the government guaranteed the party that all its grievances would be addressed and all the promises made to it in the past will be fulfilled. Meanwhile, MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar, while speaking during a TV show, said that the party has, so far, not reached any agreements with the government. “We presented our demands before the government and they have sought one or two days to resolve our issues,” he said. When questioned about PML-Q, the senior MQM-P leader said: “PML-Q is concerned with their own politics, we are making our own political decisions.”

He further mentioned that the MQM-P “does not have any inclination,” adding that the party is “focused on the resolution of its issues.”

When questioned whether the party will accept a ministry from the government in exchange for a “soft attitude” towards the government, Akhtar said that the party will only change its course of action once its demands are met.

In another major development, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar tendered his resignation, after which Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to nominate PML-Q leader, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, for the post. Later on, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi confirmed that Pervaiz has decided to accept the offer.

On Monday, the joint Opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly, citing that they had been dissatisfied with his performance. The development had come in the wake of the Opposition’s no-confidence motion and increasing pressure within the PTI to remove the incumbent chief minister. After the joint Opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in a bid to oust him, the support of MQM-P and PML-Q has become crucial for the premier. The MQM-P has seven members in the Parliament, while the PML-Q has five.