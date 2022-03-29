No way for Imran to save his govt: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday termed the tabling of no-confidence motion a victory of the opposition and said Prime Minister Imran Khan was left with no option to save his government. “We have emerged victorious… finally, the process [of no-trust proceedings] has kicked off. Now there is no way for Prime Minister Imran to save himself,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. His statement comes after Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif presented the no-confidence motion against PM Imran in the lower house of parliament earlier in the day. “We are heading towards transparent elections..soon we will rid this country of the ‘selected’ regime,” the PPP chairman said, says a news report. Responding to a question, Bilawal said the joint opposition had the support of more than the required number of lawmakers to unseat the premier. “The government should not put its words in Pervez Elahi’s mouth… no ally spoke in favour of the PTI government in meetings with the opposition parties,” he added. Bilawal said the PPP was finding common grounds to form a working relationship with the MQM-P regardless of their decision of whether they were supporting the opposition or the government in the no-trust move.

“Working relationship is important for betterment of the economy and the metropolis.” Bilawal also criticised Imran’s Sunday speech, saying “those leaders who failed to resolve the issue of masses resort to using religion card”. Our staff reporter adds: Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been running away from the no-confidence motion since the opposition submitted the motion, as he was a coward person. Bilawal said the NA Speaker’s role was not as per law and in an undemocratic way he was running a campaign of the prime minister. He said the opposition was fully focusing on the no-trust move against the prime minister and later they would turn to the provinces.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said “the captain” had won the hearts of 220 million Pakistanis by announcing “not to compromise on national interests.”

In a tweet, he said Pakistan had got a genuine leader after a long time who was working to protect the interests of the nation and the country.

“He will not bow down his head, nor will he allow Pakistanis to bow down their heads,” Farrukh Habib said, adding nor would he allow 1.5 billion Muslims to bow down their heads.

Referring to a foreign conspiracy, Farrukh Habib said it was known with whom a fugitive in London met and on whose directives some characters in Pakistan were acting.

He said the entire nation was standing with Imran Khan against the conspiracies.

On March 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that foreign powers were hatching conspiracy against his government, adding a huge amount of money was being used to topple his government.

He had claimed that he and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi knew the fact many months ago. He had said that he would never compromise on the interests of the country.