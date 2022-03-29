Time has come to give PM the ‘final push’

PML-N Vice President Maryam said Monday the time for giving Prime Minister Imran Khan the “final push” towards his defeat has come, a private TV channel reported. The PML-N vice president, addressing a jalsa of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the federal capital, launched a scathing attack on the prime minister, in which she criticised his economic, governance, and foreign policies. In her address to the jalsa, Maryam said the Opposition’s rally in Islamabad has been held to say “goodbye” to the prime minister as he had not only lost the confidence of the National Assembly but that of his party as well. “Today, under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, we are here to bid you farewell,” the PML-N vice president said, adding: “The person who starts his morning with abusive words ultimately faces a humiliating end.” Maryam asked whether a person who had “lost the confidence” of his party and the Parliament, was eligible to hold the prime minister’s office. “No,” she said. The PML-N vice president said the party which loses by-elections -despite being in power – ultimately “faces a humiliating end”.

Taking a jibe at the prime minister over the March 27 rally held at the Parade Ground, she said the PTI was not even able to gather 10,000 people, let alone 100,000. She challenged the premier to amass the support of 172 members in the National Assembly to survive the no-confidence motion instead of boasting about amassing one million people at a rally.

The PML-N vice president said PM Imran Khan was an “ungrateful” person as he used his party members to save his “sinking ship”.

Maryam said the premier, instead of stepping down from office, sacrificed Usman Buzdar, forcing him to resign from his position as the chief minister.

“There is no one more ungrateful than Imran Khan,” Maryam said, adding that he “utilised” disgruntled PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan’s money to his advantage.

Moving on, Maryam said no foreign powers were working against the incumbent government as the prime minister himself was the “biggest threat” to the country.

“Did [US President] Joe Biden ask your party lawmakers to leave your side?” she asked the prime minister about his disgruntled MNAs who have announced to vote in favour of the Opposition’s no-confidence motion.

Criticising the PM, she asked whether it was “foreign powers” who had told him to “resort to using magic and psychic powers.”

She said that if there is a foreign conspiracy going on against Pakistan, “Imran Khan is the biggest facilitator of that conspiracy”.