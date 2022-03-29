SC orders arrest of people involved in attack on Sindh House

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the arrest of those who were involved in the attack on Sindh House in Islamabad.

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the presidential reference for the interpretation of Article 63A.

Raising the issue of the attack on the Sindh House, Advocate General of Sindh said anti-terrorism provisions were not included in the First Information Report (FIR). However, the Advocate General of Islamabad replied that the provisions were not imposed in this case. The apex court has instructed to arrest those involved in the incident by Tuesday. “After the attack on Parliament Lodges, we had asked Sindh House to provide security”, the opposition group stated.

On March 18, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and workers stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad in protest against the dissident members of the ruling party, who were staying inside the building. The PTI legislatures and workers forcibly entered the building located in the Red Zone of the federal capital just days before the voting on the joint opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI National Assembly members (MNAs), Faheem Khan and Ataullah, along with a group of charged party workers entered the Sindh House, knocking down a gate and shouting slogans and holding Lotas (spouted globulars) in their hands to symbolise turncoats.