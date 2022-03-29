10 die as Hiace falls into ditch in Kohistan

At least 10 people were killed and 16 were injured after a Hiace fell into a ditch in Dir Kohistan in Upper Dir District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Monday. Four of the injured were said to be in a critical condition. The injured were shifted to the District Hospital in Dir. According to the hospital administration, the dead included three women and two children. According to the police, the vehicle was en route to Kalakot from Mardan when the accident happened in Parak Chalal. K-P Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expressed sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. He directed the hospital management to provide the best medical aid to the injured. On March 20, four people were killed and one injured in different traffic accidents in Karachi. Two youngsters, riding a motorcycle, were killed in a traffic accident on National Highway between the Gulshan-e-Hadeed turn and the 100-bed hospital in Steel Town police station area. Bodies of the deceased were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. A pedestrian was killed when a hit-and-run speeding vehicle knocked him down while he was crossing the road near Qayyumabad roundabout. The body of deceased was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where he was identified as 52-year-old Nizamuddin.













