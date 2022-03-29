Parliament fully committed to achieve SDGs: Kauda Babar

Senator Kauda Babar while representing Pakistan in the 9th Plenary session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) expressed that Pakistan’s Parliament was fully committed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Financing for implementation of SDGs is one of the major challenges, especially for the less developed and developing countries”, he said at the session organized under the conference on Tolerance and coexistence, held in UAE.

The entire plenary consisting of parliamentarians from around the globe stood for peace along with Senator Babar to give a strong message “we are one for peace”, said a press release received here.

During his address he highlighted atrocities being committed in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the forum to play its role to protect the rights of innocent people of IOJ&K.

“Parliamentarians must set the example of tolerance through their words and their deeds. They must refrain from making speeches that incite hatred, xenophobia and Islamophobia,” he emphasized.

Senator Kauda urged the Parliamentarians to condemn all forms of discrimination based on race, colour, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, or political affiliation. “I am certain that together with this common vision, we can make a huge difference,” he remarked.