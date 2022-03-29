It’s judiciary’s job to provide justice: Justice Waqar

Senior Judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench Justice Waqar Ahmad Khan Monday said that the judiciary’s job was to provide justice in accordance with the law. “The bench and the bar are working together to achieve this goal,” said Waqar Ahmad Khan while addressing a reception organized by the High Court Bar Association Abbottabad (HCBA).

Justice Waqar Ahmad Khan further said that criticism of the judiciary not only affects the bench but also the bar, we are facing some challenges which are causing delays in handling the cases, the biggest challenge that we are facing is that our system has not been improved after the rapid growth of the population.

He said that the rapid increase in population has not only affected the judiciary but also all other national institutions, keeping in view the current situation amendment in the laws is the need of the time. On the occasion, Justice Waqar Ahmed also inaugurated the ATM machine installed by the Bank of Khyber (BoK) at the HCBA and the website.

Earlier, General Secretary HCBA Sabir Tanoli advocate also addressed the gathering, highlighting the connection and their work, he emphasized strengthening the bench and bar and resolving the issues of the bar relationship.

Apart from District Bar Association (DBA) Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and members from various Tehsil Bar Associations (TBA), Vice Chairman of KPK Bar Council Muhammad Ali Khan Jadoon Advocate, members of Pakistan Bar Council, KP Bar Council, senior and junior lawyers graced the occasion.