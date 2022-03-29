IIOJK transporters to launch hunger strike

Transporters across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are gearing up to hold a hunger strike tomorrow (Wednesday) against a series of anti-transporters’ orders issued by the proxy of the Modi-led Indian fascist regime.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the transporters gave a ten-day time for the regime to revoke the brutal orders or they will hit the streets from 9th April 2022. They said the orders are meant to break the backbone of the Kashmiris’ associated with the transportation sector.

The recent orders have asked to reduce the shell life of public vehicles to 20 years and also asked the transporters to install a GPS system.

Speaking to the media, the transporters said that the transport department has a huge contract with brokers who sell the GPS systems.

“We cannot afford the GPS system at the moment. We have just started recovering from the losses faced since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019,” the transporters association of South Kashmir spokesperson said. The transport sector in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of successive interruptions resulted in huge losses to the apparent backbone of tens of thousands of people associated with the sector.

The transport department had issued an order stating that all commercial vehicles shall be phased out after twenty years in Jammu and Srinagar. The transporters association has demanded the revocation of the order.

Speaking to the media, the spokesperson said that due to huge losses suffered by the transport sector, the transporters are not in a position to install the device in all commercial/passenger vehicles.