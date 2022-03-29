PM has won referendum against opposition: Buzdar

Before resigning as Punjab chief minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement on Monday paid tributes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials and workers from across the province, who attended the Islamabad public meeting.

He thanked millions of party workers, from the bottom of his heart, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the referendum against the opposition as a sea of people vehemently voted in his favour. “The Kaptaan proved his political prowess and showed that he was the only national leader,” he added.

Imran Khan’s thought-provoking speech won the hearts of the nation as it is a beacon for the nation,” he said, and maintained that the Kaptaan clean bowled the opponents. The historic meeting was a writing on the wall for the joint opposition that it could not compete with the prime minister in public popularity, he added.

In another statement, Usman Buzdar said the opposition will face defeat in the Centre on the no-confidence motion.

He said that the government enjoyed a visible majority in the number game and regretted that the opposition was fulfilling the enemy’s agenda by creating political destabilization in the country.

The opposition was suffering from lust for power, he regretted, and emphasised that the nation would never forgive the opponents over their attempts to spread political chaos in the country. The opposition would continue to mourn, he added.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said that wheat would be procured from farmers at the rate of Rs2,200 per maund.

In a statement, he said the provincial cabinet approved buying 3500,000 metric tons (MT) of wheat and the target could be enhanced if needed. An eight-member committee had been constituted at the provincial level for wheat procurement drive and monitoring committees would also monitor the procurement campaign at different levels while ministers, special assistants and advisors would monitor the procurement campaign in the respective districts, he said.