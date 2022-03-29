Bringing no-confidence against KP govt not less than joke: CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said that claim of opposition parties to bring no-confidence motion against the provincial government having two-third majority in the assembly was not less than a joke.

He said this while addressing a public gathering at Chakesar, District Shangla, which was also addressed by Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, former provincial minister Abdul Munim Khan, Tehsil chairman candidate Akhtar Ali Chitan and others.

The chief minister said that members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were soldiers of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they will neither change loyalties nor bow down before anybody. The zealous people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa always stood by Imran Khan and would continue to do so. He said the participation of a large number of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in PTI’s ‘Amr bil Maroof’ public gathering held in Islamabad on last Sunday was a lesson for the opposition parties that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a strong-hold of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The chief minister thanked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their full participation in the Islamabad Jalsa and said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have voiced their support for Imran Khan and made it clear that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the centre of PTI.

The chief minister said that the opposition parties were trying to de seat a prime minister who always spoke of national dignity and independence. Imran Khan was the only Prime Minister who gave the country an independent foreign policy and made it clear to the world powers that friendship would be based only on equality basis. Today, if the green passport was being respected in the world, it is because of diligent efforts of Imran Khan.

The manner in which incumbent prime minister raised the issue of Kashmir at the international level is unprecedented. Imran Khan has become an effective voice of Islam and Muslims at all international forums. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained the chairman of Kashmir committee for 18 years but never voiced for the people of Kashmir. Maulana has ruled the province for five years in the name of Islam but did not do anything for Islam, he said. Mahmood Khan said the previous rulers of the province only deceived the people with various slogans. Some ruled in the name of Islam, some in the name of bread and cloth, and some in the name of Pakhtuns, but they did nothing for the welfare of people. They just enjoyed power and made their own properties. The incumbent government was spending each penny of public money on public welfare. The PTI government has introduced stipends for Aima Masajid, scholarships for seminary students and solarization of Mosques was being carried out.

He added that Sehat Sahulat Card has been extended to cent percent population of province which was another milestone achieved by the incumbent government. Besides, food cards would be introduced for providing food items to deserving families at discounted rates, while education cards will also be launched in the next budget. Mahmood Khan said that no one had planned to make the country self-sufficient in agriculture during past whereas in the present tenure 10 dams were being constructed in the country after 40 years. He said the country was on the verge of bankruptcy due to poor economic policies of the previous rulers but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visionary leadership not only saved the country from default but also put the country’s economy on the right track.