IG Punjab approves departmental recruitment of 73 inspectors

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has approved departmental recruitment for 73 vacant seats of inspectors through Punjab Public Service Commission.

Spokesperson for Punjab Police said that IG Punjab has approved for departmental recruitment of 73 inspectors under 20% quota and recommendations for recruitment will be sent to Punjab Public Service Commission. He said that according to the service rules of 2013, sub-inspectors who meet the required criteria in 20% of the vacant seats of inspectors are eligible to appear for the competitive examination through the Punjab Public Service Commission. All sub inspectors posted in all the districts of the province with graduate degree and required service will be able to apply for the examination.

The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that the recruitment would be done on merit through Punjab Public Service Commission and the process would be completed as soon as possible. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that priority promotions would encourage capable and hardworking officers and the addition of new officers would further improve the performance of Punjab Police. Meanwhile, Rao Sardar Ali Khan praised social media team on completion of one million followers on social network website, Twitter.

IG Punjab while acknowledging performance of social media team directed to guide the citizens and address their grievances by utilizing all available resources. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the supervisory officers are monitoring the steps for solving the complaints received by social media users and focus on the Twitter, Facebook and other social media websites are given attention in this regard.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the awareness campaign should be continued to ensure provision of guidance and services to citizens through other standard content including efficient posts, videos. He expressed his views in his message upon completion of one million followers on Twitter.

Panjab Police spokesperson said that the social media is key to highlighting the information of the public and as well as unveiling public issues. Government and private institutions take advantage of sending their direct information to citizens with these social network websites i.e Twitter, Facebook and YouTube etc.