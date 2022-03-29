Eyewitnesses to be cross examined in Priyantha case from today

Provincial Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar on Monday said that cross examination of the eyewitnesses in Priyantha Kumara case would start from today (Tuesday).

As per a press release, the secretary stated that the prosecution was taking all steps and hoped that justice would be meted out in the Priyantha Kumara case. He said that the statements of 31 witnesses had been recorded whereas the defence lawyers had also completed cross examination of 17 witnesses so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had indicted 80 accused in the case on March 12 after filing of challan by the prosecution whereas a separate trial was in progress for 9 juveniles. The prosecution in its challan included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence. A mob in Sialkot tortured Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on December 3, 2021.

LHC reserves verdict on PSCA powers to issue e-challans:The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved verdict on a petition challenging Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s (PSCA) powers to issue e-challans.

The single bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by a citizen, Falak Sher.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the PSCA had no powers to recover fines for e-challans from the vehicle owners whereas the authority had been issuing e-challans without a legal cover. He pleaded with the court to declare the issuance of the challans by the authority as unlawful and stop it from recovering fines from vehicle owners. However, a provincial law officer argued that the petition was not maintainable. He submitted that as per law, the PSCA had authority to issue the challans.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict.