Zameen.com holds property sales event in Faisalabad

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s leading real estate firm, hosted a three-day Property Sales Event at a private hotel in Faisalabad. A large number of citizens and their families attended the event, where more than 20 real estate projects were presented to the interested investors and buyers. These projects included Sitara Icon Tower, the Edge Mall, Lyallpur Commercial, Orchard Homes and Executive Commercial Market.Zameen.com is the sole partner for marketing and sales of these projects.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales – Central Sheikh Shujaullah Khan said that the property sales events organized by the portal are helping the country’s real estate sector witness consistent growth. The portal has earned the public trust by presenting the best real estate projects for investment and the event organized in Faisalabad is a part these efforts.

“These events are playing pivotal role in the development of country’s real estate sector,” Shajaullah Khan said. Zameen.com Director Project Sales – Central Muzaffar Majeed also spoke to the media. He said that the projects marketed by Zameen.com are exceptional owing to their contemporary amenities and the consequent capital gains they bring along. He further added that the real estate sector is a leading part of the national economy as any positive developments seen here trigger economic activities of over 50 allied industries.

“The Property Sales Event provided citizens of Faisalabad safe and rewarding investment opportunities,” Muzaffar Majeed added.

Zameen.com Regional Sales Manager Asad Saleem said that the projects we market and sell are 100% safe for investment because the portal does not take those projects on board for which the related approvals appear dubious or are incomplete.

During the event, the veteran sales experts of Zameen.com shared a comprehensive presentation on the latest market situation. The presentation featured market statistics, price and buying trends, and tips on making safe real estate investment. The event pulled significant number of visitors who appreciated the role of Zameen.com in promoting the property sector.