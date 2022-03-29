CSSR instructor workshop concludes at Emergency Service Academy

The seven-day Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Instructor workshop concluded at Emergency Services Academy here on Monday. The Emergency Services Academy organized this workshop in collaboration with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC). A total of 23 officers, officials, and instructors of the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) were trained as CSSR Instructors.

While addressing the participants Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the participants on the successful completion of their CSSR Instructor workshop. He stated that the Emergency Services Academy will now work in collaboration with ADPC to establish Safe Communities in Punjab after carrying out hazard vulnerability & capacity assessment training of Rescue Instructors.

He hoped that the course participants would utilize these skills and knowledge to improve emergency response. He also said that as a result of these international courses, the Instructors of the Academy would train the emergency services personnel according to the international standard. Dr. Rizwan Naseer appreciated the instructors for conducting this International course at the Academy. He also thanked the ADPC for conducting this workshop.

In his closing remarks Brig Sajid Naeem (Retd), Senior Program Manager from Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre thanked Director General, Dr. Rizwan Naseer and his team for their support for successful completion of the Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue Instructors workshop. He congratulated the participants for qualifying the course and instructors for their immense efforts. He also praised, PESD for facilitating ADPC for institutionalization of PEER program in Pakistan and urged for future collaboration for integrating PEER program into trainings and budgets.

A closing ceremony in this regard was held at the Manager Training Center of ESA. The ceremony was attended by Registrar Academy Dr. Muhammad Farhan Khalid, DD (Ops) Ayaz Aslam, Head of Safety Wing Muhammad Ahsan, instructors of CSSR, and workshop participants.

At the end, DD (HR) Dr. Foaad Shahzad Mirza presented the collective impression of this course on behalf of course participants. He thanked the DG Rescue Punjab, and Instructors of CSSR for providing them an opportunity for this course. He marked that this course would be fruitful for them to impart the training to develop further instructors. DG PESD also gave away the certificates to the participants of the CSSR workshop.