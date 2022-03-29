SNGPL unearths gas pilferage in Lahore

SNGPL, Head Office Task Force for UFG control has conducted a successful raid in Sidher Village near Kahna Kacha Lahore. It was found that a disconnected consumer was stealing gas through a direct bypass. The pilfered gas was being used in a nimko factory through a flexible nylon pipe which was connected with the abandoned service line located across the LDA graveyard. A heavy duty gas compressor was also installed to increase the gas pressure. Due to theft of gas in a nimko factory, direct pipe along with gas compressor, blower was removed on the spot and gas supply was also disconnected. Application for registration of FIR in Police Station has been submitted.













