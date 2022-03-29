Grave Challenge?

A country that invests so much in building a defence narrative is in no position to wave a foreign threat–especially one holding the sway over the king and all his men–in front of a thumping crowd and forget it ever existed. Swirling talk of money from questionable sources lighting the fire under efforts to topple the ruling government should have been pursued as a matter of life and death.

From tilting the balance to a tolerable party all the way to orchestrating a prime minister’s execution, foreign hands have notoriously played the system for their own gains. And this is something that should be discussed in the innermost circles with a firm grip on evidence and a hawk’s eye on all quarters.

Whether our country’s walls are impregnable is for the security agencies to deliberate upon but in the meantime, a captain trying to save his neck from arrows raining from all directions has far crippling challenges to look out for.

Islamabad rally was historic in the truest sense and the ruling PTI still rules millions of hearts far and wide. Yet, the question is not about its seemingly endless sea of supporters.

The magic number stays perpetually fixed at 172. The head-on collision with the no-confidence motion cannot be avoided for long and the only option available is to pass with flying colours. Either roll out the strength of its alliances and the art of its brokering or the much-exaggerated claims of the proverbial one page would come a cropper. These days could have been better utilised making a case before the dissident factions. There are plenty of days left to play devil’s advocate in front of the masses. *