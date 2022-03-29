Any peace deal must not ‘sell out Ukraine’: UK

Any peace deal between Kiev and Moscow must not “sell Ukraine out” and should include provisions to automatically re-trigger sanctions if Russia acts aggressively, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Monday.

The minister said that lessons needed to be learned from the “uneasy settlement” reached following the unrest of 2014, when Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which she said “failed to give Ukraine lasting security”.

“Putin just came back for more. That is why we cannot allow him to win from this appalling aggression,” she told parliament. Instead, “we need to ensure that any future talks don’t end up selling Ukraine out”, she added.

Ukraine warned on Monday that the humanitarian crisis in the pulverized city of Mariupol was now “catastrophic”, with thousands dead, as fighting surged around Kyiv ahead of new face-to-face peace talks with Russia in Turkey.