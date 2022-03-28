Banks to remain closed on April 4

KARACHI: All banks, including the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), will remain closed on April 4 (Monday). According to a statement issued by the central bank, the SBP will remain closed for public dealing on Monday (April 4, 2022), “which shall be observed as Bank Holiday for the purpose of deduction of Zakat.”

It further said that all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), Microfinance Banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the afore-mentioned date.

“However, all employees of the banks, DFIs, MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing),” the statement read.