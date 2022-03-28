Shahbaz Sharif tables no-confidence motion in NA against PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the lower house. During the session, Deputy NA Speaker Qasim Suri asked the members of the Parliament, who are in favour of the motion, to stand up so that their numbers could be counted. As per the Constitution, 20% of the MNAs present in the assembly must show support for the voting.

Following the counting of the members who stood up in favour of the motion, the deputy speaker approved a discussion on the no-confidence motion, adding that it will take place on Thursday, March 31, at 4 pm. However, the voting on the resolution is expected to take place between April 1-4.

“The resolution shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which the resolution is moved in the Assembly,” the rules of the NA read.

If the Opposition wants the no-trust motion to be successful, then they will need the support of a simple majority — 172 members out of the 342 — in the lower house of parliament.

It is noteworthy that no prime minister since Pakistan’s inception has been ousted through the no-confidence motion, while the attempt has been made twice.

The first no-trust motion was moved against prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 1989 but she survived it by a 12-vote margin. In 2006, ex-premier Shaukat Aziz also defeated the no-confidence motion against him.

“This House is of the view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, therefore, he should cease to hold office,” the resolution bearing signatures of 152 opposition members said.

Rule 37(4) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly says the leave to move the resolution shall be asked for after Question-Hour, if any, and before any other business entered in the order of the day.

Rule 37(5) says that the Speaker may, after considering the state of business, shall allow a day or two for discussion on the motion. As per Article 95 of the Constitution and Assembly’s rules, a resolution of no-confidence against the Prime Minister shall not be voted before the expiry of three days and not later than seven days from the day, it was moved.

The last NA session was wrapped up almost immediately after it started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, who was in the chair, instead of deliberation on the no-confidence motion against the premier, had called the session off.

The combined Opposition had requisitioned the National Assembly along with a notice of no-confidence resolution submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat on March 08.

The proceedings on the first day on Friday (March 25) were adjourned after Fateha for PTI’s deceased MNA Khayal Zaman.