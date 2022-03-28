Opposition to face crushing defeat in no confidence motion: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that the Opposition parties will face crushing defeat in the no-confidence motion.

In a tweet, he said that the credit goes to the nation for reposing trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that after failure of the No-Confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan would share more good news with the masses. He said that there was no threat to the government from the corrupt parties and “We will celebrate the failure of No-Confidence motion soon”.