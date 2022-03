QUETTA: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday seized a huge quantity of drugs from Pishin district of Balochistan, ANF spokesman said.

He said that on a tip off, the ANF team raided an area in Kili Ahmed Khail of Pishin district and recovered 199 kg of drugs dumped in a house. The seized drugs were smuggled from Afghanistan and were being transported to other countries through Gwadar, he further added. No arrest was made in this connection.

Further probe was underway.