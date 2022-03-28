Massive public meeting reflects people’s confidence in PM’s leadership: Minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra here Monday said that participation of mammoth public gathering at Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) public gathering reflected people’s overwhelming confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Minister in a statement here said that hundreds of thousands of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had attended PM’s historic public meeting at Parade Ground Islamabad on Sunday and reposed full confidence in his Government’s policies and leadership.

The Minister said over one lakh people from Peshawar valley had attended the PM’s rally while hundreds of thousands of PTI’s workers could not reach Parade Ground due to massive traffic jams on Islamabad roads.

He said the successful public show has again testified that people of Pakistan stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a stronghold of PTI and the party would again emerge victorious in the next general election on the basis of record development works.

The Minister said the successful PTI’s show had unnerved opposition leaders. He said people have rejected politics of negativity, adding no confidence motion against the Prime Minister would be bound to fail.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had united Muslims Ummah as evidence of successful holding of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s meeting at Islamabad and his bold stand against Islamophobia has globally been appreciated.

The Minister said adaptation of a consensus resolution against Islamophobia by the United Nations General Assembly was a big diplomatic achievement, which was possible due to the committed and sincere efforts of our premier and now an International Day against Islamophobia would be observed every year on March 15.