Shahzain Bugti resigns as SAPM on reconciliation, harmony in Balochistan

On Monday, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) President Shahzain Bugti resigned as special assistant to the prime minister on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan. He formally tendered resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, the JWP president had yesterday announced quitting the PTI government, saying that he had enough of the unfulfilled promises Prime Minister Imran Khan had made for the development of the province.

Shahzain Bugti revealed his decision at a joint news conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following their meeting that focused on the current political situation in the country in the wake of the no-confidence motion against the PM.

He had informed the media persons about his party’s decision to part ways with the PTI government and resignation from the federal cabinet.

“The government has failed to deliver in Balochistan. The federal government gave us hope that things will improve, but the people have been disappointed,” he had remarked.