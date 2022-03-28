PML-N anti-inflation march will reach Islamabad today

The PML-N ‘Mehangai Mukao March’ will reach its final destination Islamabad at 2 pm today (Monday).

The anti-inflation march is being led by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz. The marchers will be greeted at Jado Chowk in Jhelum.

During her address to the party workers in Gujranwala last night, Maryam dubbed Prime Minister Imran Khan as a ‘rat’.

She called the premier ill-mannered, liar, incapable and a loser who was trying hard to save his government from no-confidence motion brought in by the joint opposition.

Replying to Imran’s allegations regarding Nawaz’s ‘secret meetings’ in London, she said that all the meetings he was holding were in the best interest of the country.

She said, “the loser is returning to the pavilion. If you had secrets, bring them to the public. If I open my mouth, the cases of corruption will open against Imran.”

“He is the son of the soil. The people of Pakistan have elected him prime minister thrice and will elect him again as they love him,” she added.

On the other hand, the JUI activists who reached Islamabad on March 26, spent last night in camps which were popped up on both sides of the Srinagar Highway.