Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth millions of rupees

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) to assist customs officials in curbing smuggling bid of non-customs paid (NCP) goods worth millions of rupees at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed Check Post, Dera Modh and Guddu Check Post on the Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab borders in Jacobabad and Kashmore districts.

According to a news release on Monday, the seized NCP goods worth Rs71.3 million included 730 bags of betel nut, 450 tyres, 60 litre engine oil, 11,000 litre Iranian diesel, 23 perfumes, 37 cartons of soaps, 120 shampoo, 27 bags of dried milk, 4354 litres Iranian cooking oil, 56 gear boxes, 280 bags of Chinese salt, 30 shisha tobacco, 75 tags of dish washing, 75 bundles, 660 metres cloth, 69 blankets, 2 vehicles, 169 packets of welding rods, 1956 mobile phones, 779 smart watches and 32 tablets.

All the seized goods have been handed over to customs authorities for further legal proceedings.