ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he knows nothing about the “written letter” received by Prime Minister Imran Khan that portrays a threat and gives proof that money has been pouring in the country from abroad,”

Rasheed restated his help for PM Imran Khan, saying the PM will defeat the endeavours of the Opposition to expel him.

In his continuation, Rasheed also added that some of the PTI’s individuals are also used as a tool to overturn the present-day government.