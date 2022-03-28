Crucial NA session on no-confidence motion will begin today

ISLAMABAD: On Monday (today), National Assembly will meet after a two-day break, on the opposition’s no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan on its agenda. The session will begin at 4 pm.

The no-trust motion is part of the 27-point agenda for the sitting of today’s session of the lower house. Another important bill that is on the assembly’s agenda is the government-sponsored constitutional amendment bill seeking the creation of south Punjab province.

However, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference on Sunday said the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) was summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers on Friday, which was adjourned after the Fateha for the deceased lawmaker. Of the total 162 opposition MNAs, 159 attended the meeting.

The opposition has the support of 163 lawmakers.

PML-N – 84 PPP – 56 JUI-F – 15 BNP – 4 ANP – 1 JWP – 11 Independents – 2 (Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar).